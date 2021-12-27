LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says the owner of a Las Vegas vehicle registration business has been arrested after he was accused of forging notary signatures on vehicle title transactions.
According to a news release from the Nevada DMV, Andre Alonzo Chambers, 44, of North Las Vegas was taken into custody Dec. 16 by Nevada DMV Compliance Enforcement officers on a bench warrant issued by the Las Vegas Justice Court. DMV officers were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, the release says.
According to the DMV, Chambers is the owner of DMV ASAP of Las Vegas, a licensed document preparation service that submits vehicle registration transactions and title transfers on behalf of customers.
The release states that an audit by the DMV alerted compliance enforcement officers of suspicious business transactions conducted by DMV ASAP using several Limited Power of Attorney forms.
The investigation determined that Chambers had allegedly forged the signatures of licensed notaries public as a way of expediting out-of-state title transfers for his customers.
The DMV says that customers were unaware that their documents were being falsified.
“The integrity of transactions conducted on behalf of customers is paramount, whether they are processed internally by DMV or by those advertising services for hire,” Decker said. “DMV controls and audits allow us to ensure that these third-party services are conducted legally and that consumers are protected from fraudulent transactions.”
In an email Monday morning, the DMV says its Compliance Enforcement Division will contact customers if they suspect fraud in this case. If customers suspect fraud, they can file a complaint with CED.
Likewise, the DMV says customers can check registration status online or through a MyDMV account.
To check the status of a title, motorists should use the contact us form on the website. https://dmvnv.com/contact_us.asp
The DMV says Chambers was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on five counts of forgery, a Category D Felony in Nevada. If convicted, he could face one to four years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 and restitution on each charge, the release says.
