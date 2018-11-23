LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities in New Braunfels, Texas said a man from North Las Vegas, who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash, turned himself in on Friday.
According to New Braunfels police, Austin Taylor Meade, 26, of North Las Vegas, turned himself in to the Austin Police Department without incident. Meade reportedly stole a truck from a business in San Antonio that he crashed and then later stole another vehicle.
The crash happened on Wednesday at a nearby park and both vehicles "ended up against a utility pole," authorities said. Meade was driving the stolen truck at a high speed rate, blew past a stop sign and t-boned into an SUV.
Meade hit the driver-side door, killing the SUV's driver, police said. The driver was identified as Amber Rachelle Williams of New Braunfels. By the time officers arrived at the scene of the crash, Meade was gone.
According to police, Meade later ended up in a neighborhood about a mile away from the crash. He came across a woman who was walking her dog and asked her for a ride so he could make a phone call. The woman brought Meade to her house where he grabbed a knife and stole her car.
"I think that’s unclear and part of the ongoing investigation about why it is he fled at the moment that he chose to," New Braunfels police spokesman David Ferguson said.
A warrant was issued for Meade's arrest by New Braunfels police. He was charged with first degree felony murder and Meade's bond was set at $1 million.
The investigation into the fatal crash, and the aggravated robbery happened after, remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming, New Braunfels police said.
