NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Renovations to the North Las Vegas jail continue ahead of its expected operation date in the summer.
"We have our first class of corrections officers in training as we speak,” assistant city manager Delen Goldberg said. “We’re planning a second academy for April."
Goldberg anticipates the city will hire more than 100 positions before opening the jail. In addition to corrections officers, the city is looking for civilian positions including custodians and support technicians.
The city closed the jail in 2012 and redirected inmates to the Las Vegas detention center to cut costs. However, the decision was not as profitable as expected, according to city staff.
A representative with North Las Vegas said opening the jail would generate an extra $3.5 million of police presence. Opening the jail would free up officers who wait hours to book suspects in to the Las Vegas City Jail.
“That’s time we can increase the ability for us to be available to citizens at risk,” Chief Innovation Officer Gina Gavan said.
Since FOX5 visited in August, the city added new air conditioners and showers. The facility will also include a technological element allowing inmates to have supervised communication with family members.
Renovations to the jail will cost about $4 million and about $12 million to run the facility each year.
City representatives said they anticipated the expense.
“It’s really a function of doing things more efficiently,” Goldberg said. “We cut down a lot of the red tape and streamlined services. That allows us to provide more services like the community correctional center.”
The facility will include more mental health and behavioral resources intended to keep inmates from becoming repeat offenders.
