LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Library District cardholders now have access to free online courses in business, tech, design, creativity and other career skills.
The district now offers LinkedIn Learning with more than 16,000 on-demand courses. Certificates of completion are awarded for successfully completing a course. Courses include software, web design, social media and web publishing tools, photography and job search skills.
North Las Vegas patrons can apply for a library card on the district's eCard registration page: http://www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com/departments/library/apply_for_a_library_card.php
Once card information has been entered, patrons can click on LinkedIn Learning, log in with the library card number and pin, and explore the courses available.
LinkedIn Learning courses can be accessed here: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/nlvld
Funding for LinkedIn Learning was provided by a grant award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.