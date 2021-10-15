LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas announced on Friday it is launching Nevada's first night court for traffic tickets.
The sessions start next week in North Las Vegas Municipal Court, and are an option for those who are unable to attend during the day.
“I've seen many people come into court who have had to take the day off to handle their ticket, or they bring their kids with them because they'd have to find childcare during the day,” North Las Vegas Municipal Court Chief Judge Chris Lee said in a written press statement. “Many are already struggling to pay traffic fines, which makes missing work to handle their tickets an extra burden. We are providing a better option for them."
The first sessions will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held monthly. The court will expand the program based on demand.
A statement from city of North Las Vegas said this was part of the city's larger restorative justice efforts, along with the creation of the Community Approach to Rehabilitation and Engagement (CARE) Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.