NORTH LAS VEGAS -- The City of North Las Vegas is using Skype to connect homeowners and inspectors following home improvements.
City officials say the Video Inspection Program is meant to streamline the process of home repair inspections.
Instead of waiting hours, North Las Vegas Building Official Valarie Evans said the new method will take about ten or fifteen minutes.
"It's live feed video Skype. The customer schedules an appointment through appointments plus and then our inspectors call them," said Evans.
Maceo Anderson is an inspection coordinator with solar company Sunrun and says process is simple.
"I love it. The Skype inspections actually help me do my job better," said Anderson.
The process begins with the inspector asking to verify the street address where the repairs or installations were made.
Inspectors will direct homeowners or contractors movements by asking them to pan, zoom or change location.
For now, only inspections on basic jobs like air conditioning, water heater and solar panel repairs or installations are available on the Video Inspection Program.
The inspections are free. Customers only need to have 4G wireless service and a Skype account.
"We were looking for more ways to be innovative, to be efficient in the permitting process and how to move things along quicker," said Evans.
The program is optional this year, but will become mandated in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.