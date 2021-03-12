LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of North Las Vegas is hosting an event to honor the efforts of local frontline medical workers.
On Monday, March 15, the City of North Las Vegas will host 250 medical workers for a special virtual concert that will stream from the Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park. The concert is from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and will feature the sounds of local Beach Boys tribute band, "Good Vibrations."
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
This is an exclusive and limited attendance show, however anyone can watch the concert online here.
