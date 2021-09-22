LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --The city of North Las Vegas Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement Team (H.O.M.E.) will host a pop-up event at Tonopah Park on Thursday.
The event is happening tomorrow, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m at Tonopah park (216 East Tonopah Ave.).
Free COVID-19 vaccines, veterans services, as well as hygiene kits, water, snacks, will be provided to people who are experiencing homelessness.
The H.O.M.E. Team hopes to establish a connection with homeless individuals, bridge the gaps that keep them unhoused, and connect homeless individuals with the Southern Nevada Homeless Continuum of Care.
