NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas neighborhood has been dealing with a homeless issue on West Carey Avenue and North Clayton Street.
For several weeks, homeowners association president James Rhodes has been writing to the city to report trash and homeless people camping in an empty lot next to his HOA, he said.
“And the issue with the homeless. That degrades us. And I'm not going to let anyone or anything degrade this community with the time I’ve put in,” Rhodes said.
Residents with their backyards facing the lot said they feel unsafe.
“I’m feeling a little hesitant, don’t feel as safe as I used to feel,” resident Audrey Eashman said.
Eashman has lived at Aspen Hills II for 18 years. She said she’s seen the area somewhat improve but the homeless problem continue to increase in that lot.
Rhodes said he tried to take matters into his own hands and kick people off the lot on behalf of his residents, but he was detained by police for doing so.
“I took it upon myself that if anyone is going to get locked up, I'm going to be the one that gets locked up,” Rhodes said.
The City of North Las Vegas wrote in a statement:
We try to work with property owners to have them clean up their private property in a timely manner, however the owner of this property so far has been unresponsive to our requests.
Ms. Pendleton’s request on Tuesday prompted more immediate action, and a cleanup was scheduled for today. We typically respond to and resolve these types of requests within 24-48 hours, as was the case here.
Staff reported that nobody was on the property today, but the city did clean a significant amount of trash and debris from the site to return it to good condition.
Even though it took James several emails, the area was finally cleaned up Thursday afternoon.
“To my understanding, a lot of people think that northwest Las Vegas can’t get it right. I’m here to say that we can get it right,” Rhodes said.
North Las Vegas staff advised anyone in a similar situation to call 3-1-1 or download their “Contact North Las Vegas” App.
It was not advised residents kick people off private property.
