The City of North Las Vegas has launched online applications for corrections officers.
The city announced that it will be hiring to fill more than 100 positions, according to a news release.
The salary for corrections officers will start at more than $53,000 a year for new officers and $56,000-$59,000 for laterals. All officers will receive a signing bonus as well.
Those interested in applying should visit: http://tiny.cc/afigfz. Search for "North Las Vegas" to find the job posting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.