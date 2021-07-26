LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they investigated a bomb threat at a grocery store Monday afternoon.
According to police, officers received a call around 5:30 p.m. for a reported threat at a grocery store near the 2200 block of west Centennial Parkway and Losee Road.
A customer in a checkout line communicated to an employee using a message on a phone that he had a bomb, police said. Police evacuated the store and preformed a sweep for any suspicious packages of items.
Police gave the clear and released the store to management. Officers are working with store management and other nearby businesses to identify the man responsible for the threat.
The store is resuming operations and reopening to customers, according to police.
