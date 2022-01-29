LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters from North Las Vegas and City of Las Vegas battled a single-story house fire Friday night.
According to North Las Vegas Fire, firefighters from North Las Vegas and City of Las Vegas responded to a single-story home on 3528 Dusty Cowboy Circle, near North Decatur Boulevard and West Gowan Road around 10:20 p.m., Jan. 28.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy flames coming from the roof of the home.
The fire was contained, and no injuries were reported, North Las Vegas Fire said.
Damage to home is estimated at $350k, North Las Vegas Fire said. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Firefighters will conduct a secondary search on the property once the area deemed safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.