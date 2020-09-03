NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas firefighters responded to a three-alarm blaze after 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Multiple units fought the structure blaze near Lake Mead and Pecos in the 3300 block Thomas Avenue.
According to North Las Vegas Fire, arriving units found three buildings involved, a house and two six plex units with smoke and flames.
Both six plex units were abandoned, but firefighters have been called to area before for fires.
One of the six plex units collapsed and is total lost. It is unclear if anyone was inside the abandoned buildings at the time of the fire.
The resident of the house made it out safely, firefighters said.
Over 20 units and nearly 70 firefighters from multiple agencies worked to contain the fire. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Clark County Fire assisted during the call.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story stay with FOX5 for Updates.
(1) comment
Renters not paying, owner can't make the mortgage.... Burn it down. I won't be surprised if we start seeing a lot more of this.
