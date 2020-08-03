LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department is investigating a suspected residential arson near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road.
About 11:09 p.m. on Sunday, fire officials were called to the 300 block of Zoee Avenue. Investigators discovered a single-story home engulfed in flame and smoke, spreading to a neighboring home, a release stated.
All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, but eight people were displaced in total. Crews were about to control the fire within 30 minutes, the department said.
The fire damage is estimated at $200,000 for the home of origin and $150,000 for the second home.
NLVFD fire investigators suspect arson as a likely cause. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the NLVFD Fire Investigation hotline at 702-669-3339.
