LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department is looking for a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of arson incidents that occurred from July 19 to 20.
During a two-hour period on July 19, the department (NLVFD) responded to seven reported fires behind commercial buildings along Craig Road from Commerce Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard. The following day in the same area, the department responded to four additional fires found in the dumpsters near the buildings.
The fires caused significant damage to the dumpsters and limited damage to the buildings, the department said.
From surveillance footage, NLVFD investigators found that a male subject was seen with a small propane torch lighting a dumpster on fire.
"A simple dumpster fire near a building can rapidly and easily extend inside an adjacent building, so we take the actions of this suspect very seriously," said Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun.
If the public can assist NLVFD in identifying or locating the subject, the department urges them to contact Arson Investigator Jeff Lomprey at 702-633-1102 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
