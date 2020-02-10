LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department battled a large blaze near a northwest valley freeway Monday night.
The fire broke out Monday night at Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue, near the I-15. According to NLVFD, no structures were involved. The fire appeared to be burning commercial tires outside.
*Fire Alert* North Las Vegas firefighters are on scene of a large outside fire at Cheyenne and Losee Rd. Multiple crews are working through smoke and wind to extinguish the flames. No injuries have been reported. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is assisting. Contact the FD media line for additional information. #nlvfd #nlvfdnews #fire #firefighters #workingfire #vegas #nlv #firehouse #bomberos #1stalarm #firealert
On scene, NLVFD spokesman Anthony Galloway said the call of the fire came in about 8:24 p.m. Initially, he said the wind was a factor in keeping the fire going.
Galloway spoke with media more than an hour after the first call and the fire continued to burn.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were on scene to assist. Galloway said about 25 to 30 fireman were involved.
Roads in the area were blocked to traffic. Galloway urged the public to drive slower on I-15 near the scene as smoke was blowing into traffic.
