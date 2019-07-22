NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas father and his live-in girlfriend were arrested for murder in the February death of a 2-year-old boy, court documents reveal.
Chad Newman, 27, and Haydee Razo, 36, both face multiple charges including murder in the death of Jackson James Newman.
Officers were sent to Newman's trailer in North Las Vegas on February 5, according to his arrest report. Newman had told dispatchers that Jackson was throwing up and not breathing.
Firemen who arrived attempted to perform life-saving measures on Jackson and he was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled Jackson's death homicide by blunt force injury and neglect.
Police said the trailer where he was found was home to the couple, Jackson, and Razo's five other children. The single-wide trailer was in disrepair.
Methamphetamine was also found on the property, to which Newman stated Razo had used recently. She told police it belonged to a homeless man, but could not provide further details.
Newman told police when he found Jackson, he tried giving him Pedialyte, Pediasure, then water, but he was still throwing up. Police said Jackson had multiple injuries and bruises that the couple stated were from throwing "temper tantrums."
The maternal grandmother of Jackson told police she was worried about the toddler, as Newman refused to let her see the boy.
She said she contacted Child Protective Services multiple times, but Razo repeatedly told them Newman was not home when they responded. The grandmother told police she eventually worried that the child was dead.
In a forensic interview, Razo's oldest son told police Newman hit Jackson "with an open hand when he was bad."
Newman had a prior CPS investigation in California involving his other two biological children that was unsubstantiated.
Both Newman and Razo were arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center for murder, child abuse, and conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime.
They were expected in court again on July 24.
