NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A North Las Vegas family said they might relocate to get better healthcare for their daughter’s genetic defect.
Four-year-old Emma Bowerbank has polymicrogyria, a disorder where folds of the brain form abnormally. In Emma’s case, the defect has caused paralysis around her mouth and cerebral palsy. Emma is also nonverbal and developmentally delayed.
“She's a great little girl. She has no ill qualms toward anybody. Heart of gold. It's difficult because I don't know what to do for her," said Emma’s mom, Denai Bowerbank. "We're having to leave. Its kind of come down to that. Because Nevada is just awful when it comes to services."
Bowerbank told FOX5 there are no polymicrogyria specialists near them. Instead they fly to Washington and Colorado for treatment, which is both expensive and time consuming. While living without a specialist nearby is tough, the lack of even the most basic help is forcing them to think about leaving home.
“It's not a few weeks, it's months of waiting lists,” she said. “In the two and a half years of her being in therapy I want to say she's had less than a year’s [worth of therapy]."
Nevada has one of the lowest doctor to patient ratios in the country. Research shows doctors in Nevada receive one of the lowest insurance payments from Medicaid. There’s also a lack of funding for residency programs, which encourage doctors to stay.
"It makes me feel bad. It makes me hurt for her because what are the other possibilities she could be having?” she said.
While their home may change, one thing will remain the same.
"At this point my husband and I are her voice. And that's what we're going to continue to be."
