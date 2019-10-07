NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas doctor told police he was performing a normal procedure when he touched a woman's genitals, according to an arrest report.
Dr. Michel Rantissi, 46, was arrested Oct. 3 on charges of sexual assault and gross lewdness.
According to the company's website, Rantissi worked for Advanced Manual Therapy Institute and has been practicing in the Las Vegas Valley since 2003.
In a North Las Vegas police report, the victim is identified as a massage therapist working at the location at 6424 Losee Road. Police said Rantissi and his wife have three Advanced Manual Therapy locations. The company's website indicates they also have locations in Henderson and Summerlin.
The woman told police Rantissi was "working on her" in August 2019. The woman said Rantissi straddled her and rubbed up against her, the report said.
The victim also told police she had been interested in receiving pelvic floor therapy, which requires the practitioner to insert their fingers into or around a patient's private area.
The woman said Rantissi performed the treatment for her and was "professional," telling police he was acting like a teacher during the process.
In September, the woman said she was having a lot of leg and hip pain. According to the arrest report, the woman and Rantissi went into a massage room for treatment. The woman said she wasn't clothed from the waist down but was draped with a sheet and was on her back.
Rantissi reportedly put his hand under the sheet. The woman said she pushed his hand away but he didn't stop.
The victim told another doctor, who helped her file a complaint before she resigned later that month, the report said.
According to police, Rantissi did not deny the events. Rantissi told investigators that the woman wanted "internal pelvic technique work" and agreed to do it to "make her feel better because she is single and he is a giver," the arrest report said. Rantissi also told police he felt like he was giving "charity to her."
Rantissi's next court date was set for Oct. 8. Court records indicate Rantissi posted his $150,000 bond.
NLVPD said they believe there may be more victims connected to Rantissi.
Anyone with information is urged to call North Las Vegas Police Detective Salkoff at (702) 633-1769.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.