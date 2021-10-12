LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas cut the ribbon on a new resource to help small businesses get off the ground on Tuesday.
The North Las Vegas Connector will be a one-stop shop where entrepreneurs can acquire a business license, register with the Secretary of State and apply for permits.
The Connector will be located inside North Las Vegas City Hall. It will be the only city hall in Nevada to have an EmployNV Business Hub inside.
One of the businesses already taking advantage of the service is North 5th Brewing Company. Owner Amanda Payan said the Connector will be crucial for the growth of young small businesses.
"If you don't know who to talk to, sometimes you could be just running around in circles just trying to figure things out," Payan said. "Go to this department, that department, but when you have something like this that's able to get you to the right person, you save a bunch of time. And you're able to get questions answered and get stuff moving quicker."
North Las Vegas officials say the Connector is part of the city's ongoing COVID-19 response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.