NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An upcoming country music festival was cancelled just weeks before it was supposed to happen. Ticketholders said they’re concerned about getting a refund.
"Fyre Festival 2.0,” was what promoter Kristopher Dorn’DiGiulio called it.
The 24 Hours of Country Music Festival made ambitious promises – big names, camping and three-digit ticket prices to match. It was originally set for May 10-12.
"It looked like a duck and it quacked like a duck. It looked good," Dorn’DiGiulio said.
It also hit a cord with 1 October survivors. The Facebook page said the festival was founded by someone who was there and that it was founded for survivors.
Less than a month out, ticketholders said they weren’t even sure who they would be showing up to see perform.
The Event Director was a woman who goes by Sarah Summers. Summers also spearheaded a charity concert last year meant to benefit 1 October victims' families, but thousands went missing and people pointed the finger at her.
"You stole from children,” said Dorn’DiGiulio. “This wasn't just money that was profits from the festival. This is money that, they gave you the product to sell and you stole it."
Dorn’DiGiulio said Summers scammed him when he tried to put on a concert of his own.
"She's telling me that she's got meetings with Florida Georgia Line all through the holidays and I can come meet them,” said Dorn’DiGiulio. “I flew into town and she was non-existent."
FOX5 spoke with Summers on the phone. She declined to do an interview but said she had stepped down as event director the week prior because her grandson needed surgery.
Summers directed us towards Michael Netherton. He said he’s the festival’s founder and CEO.
Netherton told FOX5 he didn’t know Sarah had stepped down. Later that same day, he said she submitted her resignation when he questioned her.
Netherton also declined an interview but sent a statement which reads in part:
24 Hours of Country would like to thank KVVU for reaching out to us so that we may ease some concerns and explain the status of the May 10-12 Festival. We announced yesterday on our website that the May 10-12 Festival had been cancelled. There are a number of circumstances that have caused this cancellation that include low ticket sales (180) tickets and another factor was a $40,000 dollar loss 24 Hours of Country took on its February 23rd One Day Party @ The Amp Festival due to low ticket sales which we offered free tickets to this event to the May Festival ticket holders with less than a 25% of those opting to attend.
To the Route 91 survivors, ticket purchasers and vendors I want to express my apologies for the lack of communication in regards to these unfortunate circumstances, this entire situation has been very disheartening to me. I myself have direct ties to survivors and would never do anything purposely to hurt the survivor family.
Unfortunately businesses fail everyday due to one reason or another and I am making every effort to not let this business or the dream of the 24 Hours of Country Music Festival go down as one of those failed businesses. We are looking at dates in September to reschedule. I believe in this Festival and what it would bring to the country music community.
Every person that bought a ticket, camping package or vendor space for the May 10-12 festival will receive a full refund and will be able to find more information about this on the 24 Hours of Country Website the first of next week. I will also send a personal email out to every fan myself as I believe that its only right to give a personalized explanation.
The City of North Las Vegas confirmed that they had appropriate permitting for the May festival at Craig Ranch Park, but were trying to reschedule for a later date.
