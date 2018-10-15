NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas community mourned the death of a woman people in the area call the “village mother,” along with her two children.

The Clark County Coroner's Office has not confirmed the names of the victims killed in a triple murder Sunday night, but community members said the victims were Susan Nash, her son Deontae Nash and daughter Nae Nae Nash.

On Monday afternoon, family and friends, like Daisy Marble, gathered together to honor the victims during a candlelight vigil.

“You want to wake up and think it’s just a dream, it’s not real,” said Marble, “But it is, and it’s sad.”

Daisy Marble said her friend of 11 years was gunned down alongside her friend's two kids in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

“I don’t care what the situation may have been, nobody needed to die, it’s a human life,” said Marble. ”To have your mom gone, your sister gone, your brother gone, now the baby’s without a mother, without a grandmother.”

According to Marble, both Deontae and Nae Nae were parents and those children are now left to grow up without their grandmother and their mom or dad.

“From what I’ve known from Susan, she is one of the most loving people I have ever met,” said Marble. “She is like everybody’s mom, she’s the ‘block mom.’ If someone doesn’t have food to eat, she’ll feed you and that’s just who Susan was.”

Marble said Susan was a special needs teacher at Desert Pines High School. On Monday, Clark County School District confirmed her employment and made sure grievance counselors were available for anyone affected by the shooting and the loss of Susan.

“She impacted a lot of kids lives, she totally did,” said Marble. “So her not being there that’s going to take a toll on a lot of people.”

But the worst part about the murder for this family is that this isn’t the first loss to gun violence. In April, Susan’s niece Justice Allen was killed too.

Justise’s mother Katina was also in attendance at the vigil for her sister-in-law Susan. Katrina’s brother Antonio Spann, is Justise’s uncle and the father of Deonte and step-father of “Nae Nae” who was killed in the shooting.

“With Justise alone, it was a big turmoil for them,” said Marble. “To be losing three at once, I can’t even fathom it.”

Police said they do not believe the murder was a random act of violence. According to North Las Vegas police, the shooting started because of an argument.

Three people were killed and a fourth person was shot and rushed to the hospital. He has since been released and made it a priority to be at the candlelight vigil.

Police got a hold of surveillance footage and hope that it will aid in the investigation because the person responsible is on the run.

“You can’t even believe the community over there,” said Marble. “Everybody knows them it’s like a loss for everyone.”

Across the street from the shooting site at the 7-Eleven, managers put out a donation bucket to raise money help the family bury their loved ones.

A GoFundMe was created for the family and can be found here.