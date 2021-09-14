LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month are kicking off in North Las Vegas on Wednesday.
The city will host a variety of events through Friday, Oct. 15 to honor Hispanic leaders and community members who have made a difference in our city and the nation’s history.
Celebrations kick off 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 with a Mexican Independence Day event to honor El Grito de Dolores at Liberty Park.
There will be live entertainment, interactive booths, a kids area, resources, free COVID vaccines and testing, as well as special performances by Beatriz Montes and Rosa Gloria Chagoyán.
Earlier in the day, the North Las Vegas Police Department will also host a Pan Dulce con La Policia event from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at La Bonita, 2672 Las Vegas Blvd. North.
Then, residents are invited to start the weekend with a special screening of "Coco" to begin at dusk around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 at Hartke Park, 1401 E. Tonopah Ave. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Coolers, picnic baskets, chairs and blankets are welcome.
For a chance to be featured on the City's social media accounts, North Las Vegas restaurant owners can submit photos and information about their Hispanic business to the following links:
Spanish-language version: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/a31def1ff0e64a6ea798204cf4c723e8
English-language version: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/5ae8c6bb2fd340f380aa36d0d938be8c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.