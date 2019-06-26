NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 3-year-old boy from North Las Vegas is on a mission to keep his neighborhood clean.
"Cause I don't know what's going on with the trash," said James.
James said he didn't like what he saw around his neighborhood.
"He was just upset. He's like, 'People don't throw their trash in the trash, it looks yucky out here!' Pretty much his words," said James' mom Jaclyn Zappulla.
Along with superheroes and Disney, James like to take walks with his mom.
"He wanted to pick it up and I told him we need to get trash bags and gloves," said Zappulla.
Along with trash bags and gloves, the duo takes a baby stroller to hold the trash bag.
"I've gotten at least a full bag every day but usually two full bags," said Zappulla.
To mom's surprise, James' big brother and sister even helped out one day. Zappulla describes her "goofball" son as a clean freak.
"His room is always cleaner than his two older brothers and sisters," she said. Now instead of just cleaning up his toys, he's cleaning up the streets.
"I'm sick of seeing all the trash. too. Now that I've been doing it, it's really visible to me. I see it more than I ever did before because of him," said Zappulla.
She said she hopes the community can all be little more like James.
"Don't litter! And if you can try to pick up a little bit, if you can, especially if you're taking a walk," she said.
