LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a barricade in the northeast valley ended with a man in custody Saturday night.
About 2:30 p.m. on October 31, police were on the 6200 block of Sun Seed Court, near Centennial Parkway and Walnut Road, in reference to a dispute between neighbors.
Police said when they arrived, they contacted a man in his early 30s armed with an "AR-15 style rifle." He refused commands and barricaded himself inside.
SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and evacuated the surrounding area.
The man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, police said about 8:15 p.m. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and aiming a gun at a human being.
