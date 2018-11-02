NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas teen has been safely located after being reported missing for a third time, according to police.
Vincenzo Paradiso, 16, was found by Las Vegas Metro Police Friday night near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue, according to Vincenzo's family.
He last seen in the area of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Gowan Road on Friday, police said. Paradise was wearing a black shirt, blue sweatpants, a blue sweater and blue croc shoes when he was last spotted.
Paradiso has high-functioning autism and police advised anyone who found Vincenzo to not approach him, and instead call 911 or law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.