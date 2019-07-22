LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The assistant chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
In an email, NHP said at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, they were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 95 and Tropicana Avenue.
The caller said the driver was in and out of the travel lane. An NHP trooper found the vehicle and saw the Dodge Ram 3500 truck weaving in its lane.
According to NHP, the truck had a horse trailer attached with one horse inside. The trooper stopped the truck and identified the driver as Clinton Ryan, 44, the assistant chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department.
NHP said Ryan refused field sobriety testing and he was taken to Clark County Detention Center.
Ryan was booked for failing to maintain travel lane, open container in the vehicle and driving under the influence, first offense.
This is developing story. Check back for details.
