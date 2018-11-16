NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas appointed its first female police chief this past week.
According to a release, Pamela Ojeda was promoted to the position after serving as the city's first female police captain and assistant chief. She's a 23-year veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department.
"Once again, we are making history in North Las Vegas, and I couldn't think of a more capable or deserving person than Chief Ojeda to serve our citizens and businesses, and ensure the safety of our community," City Manager Ryann Juden said.
Ojeda earned her bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in management. She has worked her way through various divisions within NLVPD including dispatch, patrol, crime scene investigation, narcotics, the detective bureau and the K-9 unit.
She has continued to manage the North Las Vegas Citizens Academy since 2000, a release said.
The city named other women who were also promoted.
Economic and Business Development Director Gina Gavan was promoted to Chief Innovation Officer. She served in her formal role since 2014.
Gavan played a crucial role in attracting global brands such as Amazon, Sephora, Fanatics, The Honest Company and Hyperloop One to North Las Vegas.
"Gina is a proven leader who has worked to transform how economic development functions in local government, and this promotion will expand her vision and problem-solving abilities to other parts of the City," Juden said.
NLVPD also promoted Jaqueline Gravatt from lieutenant to captain, a release said.
