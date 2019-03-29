NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire at an apartment complex in North Las Vegas displaced more than 30 people Friday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.
NLVFD said they were called to a fire at approximately 8:40 a.m. March 29 at 3318 N. Decatur Blvd. Officials said Las Vegas Fire & Rescue assisted in the call.
Upon arrival, firefighters found large amounts of smoke and flames venting through the roof of a two-story, 16-unit apartment complex.
A total of 12 engines, two trucks, two rescue and two battalion chiefs were sent to the scene. Damages have not yet been estimated.
American Red Cross reported 23 adults, nine children, one cat and six dogs displaced due to the fire.
The fire was still under investigation as of Friday night by North Las Vegas Fire Investigators and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms unit assisting.
