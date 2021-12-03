Virus Outbreak Airlines

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Aviation is offering up-close access to North Las Vegas Airport in a "family-oriented" open house on Saturday. 

Aircrafts and cars will be on display at the community open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at North Las Vegas Airport. There also will be children's activities, remote-controlled aircraft display and aviation groups available to answer questions and provide information. 

Members of the public can learn more about the general aviation airport and its role in the community. A handful of aviation organizations and airport tenants including the Federal Aviation Administration, Civil Air Patrol and the Ninety-Nines: International Organization of Women Pilots will be on hand to share the latest industry news, answer questions and provide young aviation enthusiasts a glimpse into possible career opportunities within the aviation industry.

This year, the event will kick-off from the Air Smart terminal building located at 2705 Airport Drive. On-site parking is available and admission is free. 

