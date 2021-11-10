LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas has announced a new affordable housing complex that will include wraparound services for low-income families.
The Lake Mead West Apartments is scheduled to break ground on Nov. 15. It is being developed in partnership with the Nevada Housing Division and private companies Foresight Companies and investor Red Stone.
The development is planned to include 156 units at 3300 Coran Lane near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street. Wraparound services including health care, a food pantry and other assistance, will be provided to those who live there, according to an announcement from Foresight on Wednesday.
“As a part of our partnership, Lake Mead West will not only provide affordable housing, but also ‘Wrap Around Services’ that include access to affordable health care, a food pantry with nutritional food choices, after school programs for students, social services, computer/internet work stations and a children’s play area,” said Hassan Chaudhry, executive director of Foresight Companies.
It will be a gated community with amenities, energy efficient appliances, dog park, pool and community clubhouse with a meeting room. One-, two- and three-bedroom units will be available at below-market rents exclusively for households earning 50% to 60% of area median income.
According to the the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Fair Market Rents (FMRs) in the area start in the $900s.
The development is being built with low income housing tax credits, a tax-exempt bond, taxable bond, developer financing, HOME Grants and GAHP (Growing Affordable Housing Program) funds.
“The City of North Las Vegas looks for innovative solutions like this public-private partnership that benefit our residents. With 156 units, Lake Mead West Apartments will be a welcome partner in addressing this important need in our community,” said North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.
The development is located on 6.92 acres in Ward 2 of North Las Vegas, adjacent to Ollie Detwiler Elementary School and near West Preparatory Academy and Veteran’s Tribute Career & Technical Academy. It is also nearby major retailers like Wal-Mart and other businesses.
The development is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2023.
