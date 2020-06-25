Resorts World

Rendering of Resorts World (Courtesy)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- W.A. Richardson Builders LLC was notified Wednesday that a noose was found at one of their Resorts World job sites.

According to a statement from Resorts World officials, the noose was found inside one of the towers that was being built.

W.A. Richardson alerted police and an investigation was immediately started.

Subcontractors and union partners were notified and workers were asked to cooperate with the investigation to identify parties involved.

W.A. Richardson Builders said there is no excuse for this act of racism and hatred on the job site. The work area should be diverse, creating an environment that's inclusive for everyone.

(3) comments

MakeNevadaGreatAgain
MakeNevadaGreatAgain

This is ridiculous.

Report Add Reply
Foofooranger
Foofooranger

BS

Report Add Reply
Mediumjeep
Mediumjeep

Was the groid race car driver there ? Or smollett ?

Report Add Reply

