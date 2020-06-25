LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- W.A. Richardson Builders LLC was notified Wednesday that a noose was found at one of their Resorts World job sites.
According to a statement from Resorts World officials, the noose was found inside one of the towers that was being built.
W.A. Richardson alerted police and an investigation was immediately started.
Subcontractors and union partners were notified and workers were asked to cooperate with the investigation to identify parties involved.
W.A. Richardson Builders said there is no excuse for this act of racism and hatred on the job site. The work area should be diverse, creating an environment that's inclusive for everyone.
