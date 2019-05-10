Canyon Springs noose

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police said school staff at Canyon Springs High School investigated a noose found hanging under the bleachers.

A video of the noose was posted on Facebook on May 7. According to CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink, school staff took down the noose immediately after the video had been posted.

School police were called to investigate the incident, but police determined the noose was only an inappropriate joke, Zink said. He added the matter has already been dealt with by school staff.

It was not known who placed the noose under the bleachers.

