LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is asking nonprofits and community providers to sign up for Nevada 211.
Nevada 211 serves as the state's phone directory for health services. On top of that, it is designed to connect Nevadans with everything from churches to social clubs.
The service is available 24/7 and is completely confidential. They take roughly 10,000 calls per month.
“There are so many amazing organizations and community groups in Nevada that are supporting our residents," said Nevada 211 coordinator Jennifer White in a media release. "If you are doing this work, and looking to increase your reach please contact us."
Organizations who wish to enroll can find more information here.
The service can be accessed by calling 211, texting a zip code to 898211, or visiting Nevada211.org.
