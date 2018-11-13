LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas nonprofit is on a mission to help golden retrievers rescued from meat markets overseas find new homes here in Southern Nevada.
One year after adopting her golden retriever Sassy, Cathy Roper can't imagine life without her.
"We just fell in love, it was an instant reaction that, yes, we wanted to take her," she said.
Sassy was given a new lease on life after advocates rescued her from a meat market in China.
"You sit sometimes and I look at her and I go, I just can't imagine the pain and suffering that they went through,” Roper said.
Sassy was brought to the United States by the nonprofit organization Goldens Without Borders.
"I didn't know people still ate dog meat so when I saw that, that was big shock to me I couldn't believe it, but I guess it got worse when I realized they torture the animals while they're alive for no reason, so that's what made me jump on board and want to help," volunteer Danielle Roth said.
Roth is part of the nonprofit that's helped save more than 30 dogs mostly from Chinese and Korean meat markets.
"These activists go and they maybe buy a dog from the meat market, sometimes they have to spend their own money and save that dog and take the dog away as if that was their dinner. Then they contact us and say please help, and I see the picture and I can't say no,” Roth said.
Goldens Without Borders pays for the dogs' medical care and their flights to the United States.
As travel arrangements are worked out, organizers find families who want to give them a forever home.
"Seeing this precious face and knowing that she's going to be part of our family makes me so happy and I'm going to love her so much I already do" Gianna Javate said holding the dog she adopted from Goldens Without Borders.
And seeing these dogs happy in their new homes is what motivates volunteers like Danielle to save even more.
"I cry every day, I never cried before, I'm not a crier, I don't just cry every day, and it's seeing a little girl sit on the floor with her new dog or knowing that they're loved is big, it's a big deal,” Roth said.
Goldens Without Borders is looking for more adoptive families, volunteers, and donations to support their rescues.
