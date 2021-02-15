LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local nonprofit is introducing a new initiative to keep bicyclists safe on the roads.
The "Change Lanes for Bikes: It's the Law" campaign comes two months after a deadly crash that killed five bicyclists in December 2020. The Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition is a nonprofit organization trying to raise awareness for bike safety.
The educational campaign aims to help drivers become aware of cyclists on the road and make space for them.
FOX5 talked with the Secretary of the Coalition, Keely Brooks, who said this campaign is even more important now to prevent crashes like the deadly one in December.
"We've seen the most sales in bike shops, they're selling out of inventory, they're selling out of bicycles," Brooks said. "So there's so many new bicyclists on the roadways right now and we're going to be coming into a time where it's warmer out so, again, we're going to have a lot of bicyclists on the roadways. We just want to make sure motorists and bicyclists know that there's a law to actually change lanes if you overtake a cyclist."
The Clark County Commission will be voting on a bike safety ordinance Feb. 16.
The ordinance states bicyclists would be allowed to drive in the middle of the road if they're keeping up with traffic, if they feel unsafe or if they're turning left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.