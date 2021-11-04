LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Warriors for Life America, a veteran-run nonprofit in Las Vegas, is holding a clothing drive this Saturday, Nov. 6.
The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 18 Bin, 107 E. Charleston, in the Arts District.
WFLA is teaming up with Catholic Charities and Caridad Charities to drop off clothing for the homeless and homeless veterans.
More information about the clothing drive and the nonprofit can be found on their website, warriorsforlifeamerica.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.