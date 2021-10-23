LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A New York firefighter who responded to 9/11 is in need of a bone marrow donor.
Firefighter Memorial Transport organized a drive on Saturday at North Las Vegas City Hall.
Frank Pizarro created the charity to help fellow firefighters who still suffer from 9/11 related illnesses.
Saturday's donor drive was held for Brian Kevan from engine 221 in Brooklyn, who currently battling lymphoma. Kevan retired in 2019 due to illnesses that developed after working in ground zero.
He now needs a stem-cell transplant to survive.
During the drive, people were swabbed to see if they would be a donor match. Three other donor drives were held in New York, as well.
"343 firefighters died that day. Over 200 have died since. And hundreds are sick now. Some of them with various cancers from that day. And so that’s the battle that we’re fighting now," Pizarro said.
You can request a link to be tested to see if you would be a donor match, here: https://www.firefightermemorialtransport.org/drive-for-brian.html
