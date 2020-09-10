LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A nonprofit that raises money for disabled veterans and their families rode through Las Vegas on Thursday.
Nation of Patriots is nearing the end of a 14,000-mile ride across 48 states. The group says it is honoring service members by riding through cities across the U.S. and celebrating the American flag.
While meeting with the group today, City Councilman Stavros Anthony presented a proclamation declaring September 10 "Nation of Patriots Day in Las Vegas.
