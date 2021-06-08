LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas staple is temporarily closing one of its locations because there are not enough staff.
Lotus of Siam is closing its restaurant on Sahara due to employment options in the service industry.
Las Vegas area businesses are feeling the employment shortage first hand.
The non-profit “Chosen for Success” is trying to bridge the employment gap. Chosen for Success offers a restaurant training program for those looking for work and employers.
“What’s important is that we’re combining both vocational training and emotional intelligence training. Not only do we want people to get jobs, we want them to keep jobs,” said Chosen for Success Executive Director Rodney Taylor.
People who attend the program are equipped with a Southern Nevada Health District card, alcohol awareness card and a diploma for emotional intelligence training.
Graduates meet with restaurant employers, and 10 employers are expected at graduation this Friday for 13 students. The students are expected to receive several job offers.
Mark Steele teaches training classes and is the founder of the Restaurant Hospitality Institute.
“We’ll take it one step at a time to train groups of 15 to 20 people and get them out in the workforce. Because these people they want to work and we want to train them and get them to work,” said Steele.
Anyone who is interested in attending can call 702-241-6006 or go online to chosenforsuccess.org. The program is free for students.
While Lotus of Siam’s Sahara location is temporarily closed, officials said the location on Flamingo will continue to operate regular hours from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.