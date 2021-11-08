LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You can now nominate someone to be recognized at the Historic westside's newest park.
Legacy Park is currently under construction near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards.
Nominations are currently open for honorees to be added to the park.
The committee is looking for individuals that have made a significant contribution to the community through activism, education and more.
“I encourage everyone to visit the park as soon as it opens to learn about the trailblazers and leaders whose shoulders we all stand upon.” County Commissioner William McCurdy II said.
Nominations will be accepted until December 19.
The honorees will be announced February first at the annual African American trailblazer awards.
You can nominate someone here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.