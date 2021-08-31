LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Do you know a military member who deserves recognition?
Wednesday is the last day to nominate a Hometown Hero for the City of Henderson's 2021 Military Recognition Banner Program.
Street banners bearing the name, military branch and image of a full-time active military serviceperson are displayed prior to the City of Henderson's Veterans Day Ceremony in November along Green Valley Parkway (south of Horizon Ridge Parkway) and in the Water Street District for approximately one year.
Applications received after the deadline will be placed on the list for 2022.
To apply, click here: bit.ly/3fNzs2V
