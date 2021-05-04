LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New data confirms what we all know: It’s getting warmer and we are seeing less rain.
According to the report, normal mean temperatures each month were up at least a half degree between 1991 and 2020.
Overnight temperatures increased even more by 1.1 degrees.
Rainfall numbers were a bit of a surprise:
Compared to the data collected between 1981 and 2010, our rainfall average is down just 1/10th of an inch. Normal annual rainfall is now considered 4.18 inches compared to 4.19 inches from the previous data.
READ THE NOAA PRESENTATION BELOW
NOAA presentation by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
