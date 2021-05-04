A new climate report card has been released and it shows pretty much what we expected when it comes to Las Vegas' temperatures: We are getting warmer. What was surprising in the new data set was the amount of rain that we saw here between 1991 and 2020.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New data confirms what we all know: It’s getting warmer and we are seeing less rain.

According to the report, normal mean temperatures each month were up at least a half degree between 1991 and 2020.

Overnight temperatures increased even more by 1.1 degrees.

Rainfall numbers were a bit of a surprise:

Compared to the data collected between 1981 and 2010, our rainfall average is down just 1/10th of an inch. Normal annual rainfall is now considered 4.18 inches compared to 4.19 inches from the previous data.

