LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to a change in circumstances, the U.S. Postal Service is not hosting a passport fair in northwest Las Vegas on May 12 as previously reported, the USPS said Friday.
The USPS said a passport fair for North Las Vegas is in the works with a tentative date of May 18, but no details were yet available.
