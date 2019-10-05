LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a suspected drunken driver after a crash Saturday evening on the Las Vegas Strip.
The crash happened between a car and a motorcycle carrying two people about 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 5 near Bob Stupak Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, neat the Strat.
Police said both people on the bike were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Roads have reopened in the area.
