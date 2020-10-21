LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire Department investigated a house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.
CCFD said the fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Oct. 21 at 5093 Sun Valley Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. CCFD said multiple callers reported the fire at a single-story vacant home.
CCFD responded with a high-level response and found the home fully involved with smoke and flame present. Fire crews set up a defensive attack and the fire was out just before 5:30 a.m.
No victims or injuries were reported, according to CCFD. Officials said that it wasn't known if squatters were inside the home when the fire started.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and damage to the structure was not yet estimated.
