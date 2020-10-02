LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating after a fight led to a shot fired at a Las Vegas Strip casino.
LVMPD Lt. Frank Humel said the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. at MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. Humel said two men were involved in an argument on the casino floor in front of the elevators. During the altercation, one of the men pulled out a gun, police said.
A third person saw this and took the gun away from the suspect, police said. There was a struggle for the gun and a round was fired into the ground, Humel said.
Humel said no one was injured in the shooting but the men involved fled in different directions. The third person turned the gun over to security.
Police are currently investigating and looking for the suspects.
