LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- No new taxes, but a lot of spending on education, health care and the economy: that was the takeaway from Governor Steve Sisolak’s first State of the State address.
Five months ago, Sisolak laid out his priorities and plan for Nevada.
“There is no issue more important to me than making sure every child in every classroom gets a quality education,” Sisolak said during his January 16 speech.
Education proved to be one of the biggest battles in Carson City this year. Legislators debated over key funding bills up to the deadline.
They finally passed measures funding school safety and securing pay raises for teachers.
A bill to overhaul the state’s 50-year-old funding formula got the governor’s approval.
“What this is focused on is the transparency for stuff that people have been asking for,” Sisolak said. “But the money will follow the students into the classroom where it's most needed. The cost of educating a student in Clark County is not the same as educating a student in Churchhill. It’s just not the same."
Many people have asked where is the marijuana money going?
A new law will direct all of the revenue from the 10% tax on marijuana into the distributive school account. Before this, it was going into the state’s rainy-day fund.
It wasn’t just teachers who Sisolak thought deserved to earn more. The governor signed a law that will raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2024.
“It’s impossible for an individual let alone a family to live on $7.25 an hour," Sisolak said in his state of the state address.
Also known as the Red Flag Law, the measure bans bump stocks and allows police or family members to ask for a court order to take away guns from people, who might be dangerous or unstable.
“In October of 2017 Nevada experienced the deadliest mass shooting in modern history," Sisolak said at his signing of the 1 October bill. "This past session Nevadans stood together and took bold action to try and prevent these incidents from happening in the future."
Sisolak signed more than 630 bills. He only vetoed three. One of those would’ve changed the way Nevadans voted for president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.