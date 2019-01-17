LAS VEGAS -- Ruben Kihuen left congress after sexual misconduct allegations. Now he's running for Las Vegas City Council and some opponents have a strong message for him.
A group opposed to him joining the race for the ward three city council seat launched nomeansnoruben.com.
"The message is no means no in all ways. Don't harass women Ruben, and don't run for office Ruben because we don't want you here,” said Maria-Teresa Liebermann, one of the campaign’s organizers.
The website displays text messages Kihuen sent to women he worked with. It also links the House Ethics Committee's report. During its investigation the committee found Kihuen sexually harassed women, and violated house rules.
"We need to make sure people like that don't come to Las Vegas where locally we're trying to make progress and he just can't come here and impose himself on a race where he has not earned people's trust,” Liebermann said.
Liebermann says she supported Kihuen for years, until reports of sexual harassment surfaced during his first and only term in congress.
"As a Latina growing up in Las Vegas and seeing him rise up through the ranks as a local politician, state politician and then into congress it was hard to see what he was like towards the women that worked for him,” she said.
Heidi Swank lives in ward three. As a state assemblywoman she's also part of the first female majority legislature in the United States.
"I find it quite galling that he would in light of all the great strides Nevada has made for women that he would decide this step back is appropriate for us,” Swank said.
Swank joined the No Means No, Ruben campaign because she thinks it's too soon for Kihuen to consider running for any political office.
"The more you can demonstrate that you've learned and worked on an issue the more quickly you can come back to political life, but you do need to take some time and sort out those things first,” Swank said.
FOX5 reached out to Ruben Kihuen, and left messages for him but did not hear back.
The primary election for Las Vegas City Council is April 2nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.