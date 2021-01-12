LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is working on containing a fire at a vacant former wedding chapel downtown.
As of 6:21 p.m. on Jan. 12, there were no known injuries in the fire.
2-ALARM FIRE UPDATE: Defensive operations, fire thru roof, no injuries reported, master streams in operation. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/AmHI60IQ58— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 13, 2021
According to a Twitter post from the department, crews responded at 1431 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The boulevard was closed in both directions at the intersection with 4th Street as firefighters responded.
F3H TOC: 5:24PM 1431 S Las Vegas Blvd vacant 1-sto wedding chapel, heavy smoke showing on arrival, bldg locked up, possible victim inside, defensive operations, crews setting up & attacking, LV Blvd will be closed in both directions, this is where 4th St intersects. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/EYLnQXXyKT— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 13, 2021
According to fire and rescue, the wedding chapel is one story and is considered a vacant building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.