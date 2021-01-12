0112 chapel fire egr

Fire and crews as seen on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 12. 2021. (Eric Green/FOX5) 

LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is working on containing a fire at a vacant former wedding chapel downtown.

As of 6:21 p.m. on Jan. 12, there were no known injuries in the fire. 

According to a Twitter post from the department, crews responded at 1431 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The boulevard was closed in both directions at the intersection with 4th Street as firefighters responded. 

According to fire and rescue, the wedding chapel is one story and is considered a vacant building. 

Las Vegas firefighters at a fire on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 12, 2021. (Eric Green/FOX5)
Las Vegas firefighters at a fire on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 12, 2021. (Eric Green/FOX5)

